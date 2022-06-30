There’s a wrong way to ride a boat, according to local law enforcement officials — and it’s a trend that’s been growing in recent years on Lake Havasu.
Under Arizona statute, no person is allowed to operate a watercraft while a passenger is on the transom, bow or sides of a vessel if the boat is moving at more than five miles per hour, or above a wakeless speed. Transom riding is defined as a class 2 misdemeanor, which can be punished with fines as high as $750. But according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, that hasn’t stopped many visitors to the Colorado River from trying it.
The sheriff’s office has issued 116 citations within the past three months to boaters who have ridden on the bow, transom or gunwale of their watercraft; with the majority of those citations having been issued on Lake Havasu.
“This number is higher than years past, as we have seen a steady increase in overall boat and lake use,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyler Cox. “Over the past several years we have contacted more and more new boat owners, or new boat operators, who were uneducated on many of the laws pertaining to boating.”
According to Cox, transom riding represents an extreme safety concern for area boaters.
“We have seen countless deaths and serious injuries occur due to people being in an area of the watercraft that is not designed for passengers at all speeds,” Cox said. “We tell them that if the area is outside, above or in front of the main sides or railing of a boat, it’s probably illegal to be there while the boat is moving.”
Cox says multiple incidents have occurred in which victims who were seated on the rear motor hatch of a boat have fallen off, and been struck by the boat’s propeller. Deputies have also responded to reports where victims have fallen from watercraft due to carbon monoxide fumes while sitting atop the motor hatch, and drowned in recent years.
“Deputies of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety are constantly looking out for these kinds of safety violations,” Cox said. “Each day deputies are educating the boating public on Arizona boating law and general boating safety.”
