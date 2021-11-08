Get on the bus. Or don’t. Truth is, a lack of bus drivers in Lake Havasu City has made it difficult for Lake Havasu Unified School District to consistently provide buses to take students to school.
Just like many other school districts across the nation, Lake Havasu Unified School District is struggling with a shortage of bus drivers.
Last week, Lake Havasu Unified announced on Monday that Thunderbolt Bus 49 would not be in service for the remainder of the week. District officials confirmed that the reason for canceling the route was “limited staff availability” but say the route will be operating as normal this week.
The announcement left parents scrambling for transportation for their children.
Lake Havasu Unified bus drivers normally transport middle school students to and from school each day, and they provide special needs students’ transportation and accommodate extracurricular and activity trips.
Job postings on Lake Havasu Unified’s website show four openings for bus drivers. Three of the listings were posted on Feb. 11 and the most recent posting was made Sept. 25.
Multiple attempts by the News-Herald to contact District Transportation Director Bobby Keirns were unsuccessful -- he was out of the office, driving a bus route himself, according to district office staff.
The bus driver shortage is not a new problem for Lake Havasu Unified. The topic of a bus driver shortage came up at a school board meeting in 2020, when the district’s business services director was seeking board approval to buy three new school buses. Administrators pointed out that the position requires specialized certification, including a commercial drivers license and an Arizona state school bus driver certification number.
The shortage is also affecting districts throughout the country. Some states have needed to go to extreme measures to address the shortage.
In September, the governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker, activated 90 National Guard members and made up to 250 available to drive school buses according to a press release from the governor’s office.
According to a Sept. 6 ABC News story, a school district in Philadelphia offered to pay parents $300 a month if they opted out of transportation.
(1) comment
Thank the current administration for this!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.