Sunny skies, beaches and palm trees might not be what most people imagine a Thanksgiving getaway to be, but Lake Havasu City has never lacked appeal for holiday travelers.
Travel website Trips to Discover named Havasu as one of Arizona’s “8 Best Thanksgiving Getaways” in an recent feature, placing the “Home of the London Bridge” among scenic venues such as Sedona, Saguaro National Park and Grand Canyon National Park.
“Lake Havasu City is always a popular Arizona vacation destination,” wrote author Alyssa Ochs in the feature. “The annual Festival of Lights event kicks off the day after Thanksgiving in Lake Havasu City, and this is an event that will get you in a festive mood. Take a boat on a cruise through the Bridgewater Channel to see the hundreds of thousands of lights aglow, and stick around to visit Santa on Friday and Saturday.”
This year’s 26th Annual Festival of Lights is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Black Friday, starting with a swim race across the Bridgewater Channel. The winner of that race will traditionally have the right to participate in a ceremonial “switching on” of about 500,000 Christmas lights displayed throughout the popular Havasu venue.
The Trips to Discover feature gives special mention to Havasu restaurants Shugrue’s, Cha-Bones and the Red Onion.
