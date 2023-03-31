Those curious about the entertainment options that were available to citizens during the Renaissance-era can get a glimpse this weekend.
With the crew from Skull and Tossed Bones House of Games comes a variety of ancient and modern games that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Their annual station at the London Bridge Renaissance Faire caters to children and those young at heart through engaging play.
Embodying Sir Captain Black Jack Navarre is James Lamont, who originally participated in the Clan Darksail’s Black Powder show at Lake Havasu City’s faire. When Lamont’s young son had turned 14 years old, he stepped away from the show and focused on attending the faire with his offspring.
By chance, Lamont’s son stumbled upon a game that used coconut shells. Once his son started playing the game in public, it drew the attention of children attending the renaissance faire.
The following year, Lamont brought along more games and has grown his team to include former school teacher Shanna Landgraf, who is familiar with teaching children through gameplay.
“For me, the greatest thing is when I see the parents playing, too,” Lamont said. “It’s fun to see them bond. That’s part of why we want games for everyone, not just the little ones.”
As Lamont explains, some of the games offered by his crew are 100-years-old, while a few originated over a thousand years ago.
Easy games that children can play include pattern recognition, bean bag and ring tosses. Various dice games as well as an ancient Norse bowling game are also a part of Lamont’s collection.
Visitors to Lamont’s station can reacquaint themselves with classic and familiar games, such as Four In A Row, chess and draught, the latter of which is also known as checkers. A game called Belaying Pin Blockade places children in a favorable position over their parents, Lamont continues.
For this weekend’s faire, Lamont adds that several of the games will rotate throughout each day to give attendees a variety of options.
“It’s always fun to see when someone likes a game and truly gets it because they’ll keep playing it and often start to explain it to others,” Lamont said.
The faire continues today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Attendees can visit the event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ticket prices for adults are $20 at the gate and $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Children under 5 years old can attend the event for free. The ticket price for first responders and military personnel is $15 once identification is provided. A $1 processing fee will be included for ticket purchases made with a credit card.
