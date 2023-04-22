BULLHEAD CITY — “The service provided here within our county and within our cities, I really am amazed by our Senior Center staff and our volunteers,” said Dr. Chad Kingsley, Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Tri-City Council is composed of the city councils and the mayors of Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. The council meets quarterly in a different city on a rotating basis, Wednesday’s meeting hosted at the Bullhead City Council Chamber.
Kingsley provided Tri-City Council with a snapshot of Mohave County’s four senior centers, their mission and the population they serve.
“Our population includes 30.4% that are 65 years and older,” he said. “Those 45-64 year-olds make up 27.1%. Together, that is roughly 50% of our population, our adults,” he said. “One in five are residents living with disabilities, and 14.3% of our population are veterans.”
Mohave County has four senior centers, including Mohave County Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City Senior Campus, Mohave County City of Kingman and Mohave County Golden Shores.
Senior Centers offer nutrition and education for our aged population, Kingsley said. “They enhance the capability of active older adults, help meet their needs and we have Meals On Wheels to provide for those individuals who are homebound.”
In 2022, Kingman Senior Center provided 7,510 congregate meals and 35,432 homebound meals, for a total of 42,942 meals. Bullhead City Senior Nutrition Center provided 5,861 congregate meals and 32,004 homebound meals, for a total of 37,865 meals. Lake Havasu Senior Center offered 23,679 congregate meals and 32,469 homebound meals, for a total of 56,148 meals. Golden Shores Senior Center provided 6,391 congregate meals and 4,857 homebound meals, for a total of 11,248 meals.
The challenges the centers face include lack of funding to pay for meals, recruiting and retaining volunteers, rising food prices, hiring and retaining staff and gas prices, Kingsley said, pointing out that demand continues to rise and funding falls. “Other challenges we face include waiting lists, snowbirds, seniors not currently served, facilities and utility costs.”
Council members also heard legislative updates from Tom Belshe, League of Arizona Cities and Towns executive director.
Belshe said the legislature appeared to be close to reaching an agreement on the state budget, and that while budget negotiations are in progress, he did not expect to see other money bills in the legislature.
“All money bills stop when they are subject to becoming part of budget negotiations,” he said.
Arizona Department of Transportation provided an update on current and upcoming construction projects within Mohave County.
In the mayor’s report, Bullhead City Mayor Steve D’Amico noted the city’s recent purchase of the Mohave Valley Daily News building and the expansion of the Senior Center Campus slated for 2025. He also noted Governor Katie Hobbs’ signature on HB2375, which transfers almost 10 acres of state-sovereign land from the Arizona State Land Department to Bullhead City. The land involves five small slivers already serving big purposes: boat launch ramps at Bullhead Community Park, Rotary Park and Veterans Memorial Park as well as the jetty and fishing pier at Rotary Park.
After a working lunch, Council members travelled to the Christine Stamper Center for Health and Hope for a tour of the shelter.
“We love having the community here,” said Camie Rasband, Catholic Charities Northern Arizona director of homeless services. “The relationship with Bullhead City has been great for us, it helps us determine what the community needs. It takes all of us to provide these services to the community, and we depend on the community for that partnership.”
