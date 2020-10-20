The Tri-City Council will discuss the proposed transfer of Colorado River Water from a La Paz County farm to the City of Queen Creek as part of its quarterly meeting today and may add to the list of organizations in the region that formally oppose the request.
The Tri-City Council is comprised of the mayors and councilmembers from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman.
“Tri-City Council was started several years ago in an effort to collaborate with our neighboring cities on issues that have general importance to all of our constituents,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “We have been able to have some very good conversations and resolutions for issues of importance for all of us.”
Perhaps the biggest regional issue up for discussion today will be the proposed transfer of water rights to 2,083 acre-feet of fourth priority river water from GSC Farms near Cibola to Queen Creek for municipal use. On Sept. 4, Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke recommended a partial approval of the request for 1,078 acre-feet.
“We can’t talk enough about this,” Sheehy said. “They are talking about a change of long range history and precedent along the Colorado River when the Director of Arizona Department of Water Resources sent a letter to the Secretary of the Interior recommending a water transfer from GSC Farms to the City of Queen Creek. Obviously, in our region, we oppose any permanent water transfers. These are water entitlements that belong on the river for river-based communities.”
The U.S. Secretary of the Interior will make the final ruling on the water transfer request, and Buschartzke’s recommendation has generated significant opposition from local governments and organizations throughout the region. In Mohave County alone, formal resolutions opposing the transfer have been adopted by the Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman city councils as well as the Mohave County Water Authority and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Sheehy said the Tri-City Council could be added to the list tomorrow during the discussion, if there is support for either a letter of opposition that would likely be signed by all three mayors, or by a formal resolution of the Tri-City Council that would be put to a vote. Sheehy said he would like to see the council adopt a resolution opposing the transfers to further demonstrate the strong opposition locally.
Each of the cities that comprise the Tri-City Council have adopted their own resolutions of opposition, so it seems likely the idea would have support at the meeting.
Today’s agenda also includes an update from Mohave Community College President Stacy Klippenstein on the Northwest Attainment Committee which focuses on local secondary education rates among adults. The committee is part of Achieve 60 AZ which strives for 60 percent of adults 25 to 64 in Arizona to hold a postsecondary credential or degree by 2030.
Sheehy said ASU Havasu’s new campus director, Carla Harcleroad, will also join the meeting to introduce herself to the community.
“It’s good to connect with counterparts in the region and talk about areas of mutual concern and mutual opportunity,” Sheehy said. “I think it will be a good conversation with some of our higher education partners tomorrow, and to talk about water which is obviously paramount to our future here in the desert Southwest.”
Other items on the agenda include a final update on the 2020 Census, and updates from Mohave County, the county health department, legislators and the Arizona Department of Transportation.
