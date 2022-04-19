City leaders from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman will hold their quarterly meeting known as the Tri-City Council on Thursday.
The Tri-City Council includes the mayors of each of the three largest cities in Mohave County. The agenda includes an update on roadwork in the county from the Arizona Department of Transportation, as well as an update from Kevin Adam of the Rural Transportation Advisory Council. The council will also get an update on state legislation that could affect cities from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. Jaime Hernandez is also scheduled to give an update from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
