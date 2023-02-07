City leaders from Kingman, Bullhead City, and Lake Havasu City will meet today to discuss a variety of topics that involve all three of Mohave County’s largest cities.
The Tri-City Council, comprised of the mayors from all three cities, will hold its quarterly meeting in Kingman today.
The agenda for today’s meeting includes a presentation from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns about the ongoing state legislative session – with an eye on how proposed legislation could impact cities.
The Tri-City Council will also be discussing roads. The Arizona Department of Transportation will provide an update on current and planned road work within the county, followed by an update from the Rural Transportation Advisory Council.
The agenda also includes an update from the Mohave County Water Authority by General Counsel Jamie Kelley.
Allo Communications is scheduled to give an update to the council on its plans to bring fiber internet to areas of the county. Allo is currently installing its infrastructure in Lake Havasu City, and has been awarded $4 million from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors through the American Rescue Plan Act to enhance internet speed and service in the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Kingman.
The council will also receive updates from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, and any other elected officials or their representatives who wish to attend.
The Tri-City Council meeting will begin at 10 a.m. inside the Kingman City Council Chambers, located at 310 N. 4th Street. Members of the public can attend either in-person, or on Zoom. Anyone interested in watching the meeting electronically must email ameredith@cityofkingman.gov to request the link by 9 a.m. The request should include your name, address for the record, the date of the meeting, and the email or phone number you will be using to call in.
