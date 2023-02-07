State Route 95 paving could begin by spring

Traffic flows on a busy State Route 95 through Lake Havasu City.

 News-Herald file photo

City leaders from Kingman, Bullhead City, and Lake Havasu City will meet today to discuss a variety of topics that involve all three of Mohave County’s largest cities.

The Tri-City Council, comprised of the mayors from all three cities, will hold its quarterly meeting in Kingman today.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.