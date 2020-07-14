The Tri-City Council will hold its first meeting since the start of the covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday.
The council, consisting of city officials from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman, generally holds quarterly meetings but Wednesday’s 10 a.m. meeting will be the first since Jan. 17. The April meeting was cancelled during the height of stay at home restrictions. Due to the ongoing pandemic, in-person attendance of the meeting has been postponed but the public will be able to call into the teleconference and listen.
The meeting is expected to include updates from new County Manager Sam Elters, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the Mohave County Health Department, state legislators, the Arizona Department of Transportation, and each of the mayors. An update on the 2020 census is also on the agenda, along with the annual appointment of a chairperson for the council.
“The Tri-City Council meeting is a great continuing opportunity for the three cities and the county to engage each other in regional conversations and on regional issues,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “We are going to get an update from the new Mohave County Manager, so it is exciting to welcome him to the group and find out how we can assist in making that a smooth transition.”
Knudson said he is also curious to hear from ADOT during the meeting after the most recent transaction privilege tax report showed the Highway User Revenue Fund coming in 27.5 % below what was budgeted for the month of April.
“I want to hear the update on how the finances are going to impact projects in Mohave County and Havasu in particular,” Knudson said.
To listen to the meeting call 1-888-240-2560. The meeting ID is 938 418 435.
Members of the public may also submit written comments for the call to the public by emailing cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the posted start time of 10 a.m. Wednesday. Comments should include your name and address for the record, as well as the meeting date and agenda item number, if applicable, in the subject of the email.
