City leaders from Lake Havasu City, Kingman, and Bullhead City will meet on Wednesday for their quarterly meeting to discuss and hear updates on a variety of topics of interest to all three of Mohave County’s largest cities.
The Tri-City Council, comprised of the mayors from all three cities, will meet in Bullhead City’s council chambers this quarter. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at 1255 Marina Blvd.
The meeting agenda includes a legislative update from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. The league’s membership includes about 90 cities and towns throughout the state, including all three members of the Tri-City Council. The League is active in lobbying the state legislature on bills that would impact cities and towns, and also advises its members on how to comply with new laws once they are passed.
The Tri-City Council will also be talking about roadwork on Wednesday, including an update from the Arizona Department of Transportation about the state’s road projects currently under construction or in the works for the northwest corner of the state. That will be followed by an update from the Rural Transportation Advocacy Council, which will include a look ongoing efforts in the state legislature to pay for additional transportation projects in rural areas next fiscal year.
Mohave County Public Health Director Chad Kingsley is also scheduled to give a presentation on the council’s senior center and Meals on Wheels during the meeting.
As always, the agenda for the Tri-City Council meeting also includes updates from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors and any other elected officials in attendance, as well as an update from the mayors of all three cities.
Wednesday’s meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person in Bullhead City. Citizens can also submit written comments, or register to join the meeting via Zoom, by contacting sstein@bullheadcityaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting. Be sure to include your name, email, and phone number you will be using to call in, along with your address for the record.
