A Phoenix man has been convicted of sexually attacking and fatally stabbing a teen and a 22-year-old woman in separate killings 30 years ago, one of whom was decapitated. Bryan Patrick Miller had waived his right to a jury trial, so a Maricopa County Superior Court judge decided his fate Tuesday. He was convicted on two counts each of first-degree murder, kidnapping and attempted sexual assault. The public defender’s office says it is now focused on keeping him from receiving the death penalty. Miller was accused of killing Angela Brosso in November 1992 on the eve of her 22nd birthday and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in September 1993. The 50-year-old did not testify at trial.