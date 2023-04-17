City leaders from Lake Havasu City, Kingman, and Bullhead City will meet on Wednesday for their quarterly meeting to discuss and hear updates on a variety of topics of interest to all three of Mohave County’s largest cities.

The Tri-City Council, comprised of the mayors from all three cities, will meet in Bullhead City’s council chambers this quarter. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at 1255 Marina Blvd.

