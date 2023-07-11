City Leaders of Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman will be hearing from state and county officials about a wide variety of regional topics – including housing, budgets, roads, and what the state legislature has been up to – during the Tri-City Council meeting on July 19.
The Tri-City Council is comprised of the mayors of each of the three largest cities in Mohave County. The first meeting of Fiscal Year 2023-24 will be held in the Lake Havasu City Council Chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to the public, either in person or through remote conferencing. Written comments, or requests to join the meeting via Zoom should be sent to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov by 9 a.m. on July 19.
Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith is scheduled to discuss the county’s housing study and needs assessment that the Board of Supervisors hired Washington-based FCS Group $144,630 to put together in September. The assessment is meant to identify existing and future housing stock within each community in Mohave County, and to identify strategies that will ensure housing opportunities to as many community members as possible.
County officials said at that time it would be the first housing assessment of its kind in 15 years for Mohave County.
Smith told River City Newspapers on Tuesday that the draft report is expected to be ready “in a couple of weeks.”
Other items on the agenda include discussion about the county budget with Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, and Health Director Chad Kingsley will tell the council about the county’s request for proposals for opioid settlement grants this fiscal year.
The Tri-City Council is scheduled to hear from Rural Transportation Advocacy Council liaison Kevin Adam and the Arizona Department of Transportation about road related efforts and construction. The League of Arizona Cities and Towns is also scheduled to provide the council with an update on the ongoing state legislative session.
