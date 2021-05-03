The Mohave County Legal Defender’s Office will argue for the possible release of a man accused of sexual assault last year.
Jeremy M. Sorenson, 30, is scheduled to stand trial in Mohave Superior Court in July. He has until now remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond, after he was accused in the alleged sexual assault of a victim on the Island in September. Sorenson’s defense, led by Deputy Mohave County Legal Defender Michael Crocker, argued last week that Sorenson should be released on his own recognizance due to the victim having recently moved away from Arizona. According to prosecutors, however, Sorenson may be too dangerous to release without bond.
“The victim was so traumatized by the sexual assault that she felt it necessary to move away from the area and relocate her family out of state,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney Kenneth Sheffield this month. “She found it difficult to work in the area with friends and family of the defendant in the area. The defendant now seeks to use these facts to justify a lower bond.”
According to Sheffield, the victim’s son still lives in the Lake Havasu City area, and the victim intends to visit her son without encountering the defendant.
But according to Sheffield, Sorenson also has five prior misdemeanor assault convictions and a previous harassment conviction.
In 2011, Sheffield says Sorenson was arrested as a fugitive from justice in a case that took place in Pierce County, Washington. And with the weight of evidence against the defendant, Sheffield suggests it may be entirely possible that Sorenson may attempt to flee before his trial.
The case began Sept. 18, when a witness allegedly reported that Sorenson entered a cabin at Crazy Horse Campground and sexually violated the victim as she slept. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the victim shoved her assailant off of her and followed him out of her bedroom. The victim and her daughter allegedly confronted Sorenson in front of the cabin, at which time Sorenson allegedly struck the victim before fleeing the scene.
Police say Sorenson was found by officers within the campground soon afterward, and he was taken into custody without incident.
According to Sheffield, the evidence against Sorenson includes a possible match for the defendant’s DNA as result of the alleged assault.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle is scheduled to hear arguments for and against Sorenson’s release in a May 6 hearing.
Sorenson’s trial is scheduled to take place July 19. If convicted, Sorenson will face a maximum of 35 years in prison.
