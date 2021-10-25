A Lake Havasu City man’s rape trial opened in Kingman Monday. Attorneys presented opening statements to a Mohave County Superior Court jury in the case against Jeremy Sorenson, 31.
Sorenson is charged with burglary and sexual assault for a Labor Day weekend incident in Sept., 2020. Lawyers agree that Sorenson had been drinking the day and evening of Sept. 6 and had encountered the alleged victim at the pool at the Crazy Horse campground where she worked as a security guard.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Kenneth Sheffield said the 39-year-old victim was granted permission to stay in one of the campground’s model units because the air conditioner was not working at her home. The victim had been drinking during the day as well but had gone to bed for the night because she had to report to work the next day.
Sheffield said Sorenson asked the victim’s 19-year-old daughter at the pool where her mother was, and was told that she was sleeping. He told the jury that Sorenson entered the model unit without permission and proceeded to the bedroom after asking the victim’s 14-year-old daughter where she was.
Sheffield said the woman awoke as she was being raped and that she kicked Sorenson and told him to leave after the rape was completed at approximately 12:15 a.m., Sept. 7.
“She was screaming bloody murder,” defense attorney Michael Crocker told the jury. He said that the state will not be able to prove its story outline.
“The evidence does not match the allegations of the case,” Crocker said. He urged jurors to listen intently and referenced infamous broadcaster Paul Harvey in saying he will tell them “the rest of the story” during a trial expected to end Friday.
Crocker expressed confidence the panel will acquit his client.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.