Terry Fichtelman

Terry Fichtelman

It took more than five hours to select the jury while attorneys spent only 20 minutes in presenting opening statements in the trial of a Lake Havasu City man who allegedly fathered the child of his adopted teenage step sister, 45 years his junior. Trial for Terry Fichtelman, 65, began Monday in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman.

Seven-men and 7-women were was seated, though two jurors will be excused as alternates before a dozen panel members decide Fichtelman’s fate sometime Wednesday or Thursday. Extra panel members are selected so they are available should any jurors need to be excused before trial deliberations begin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.