KINGMAN — The trial for a Lake Havasu City man charged in a 2022 shootout with police officers in Kingman began Monday with jury selection.
Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 49, is charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and drug charges following a shootout with highway patrol officers near the Mohave Community College campus in Kingman.
In his opening arguments Tuesday morning, the prosecutor, Cameron Patt said that on April 1, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety detective followed a BMW through the streets of northern Kingman.
The detective attempted a traffic stop but the BMW’s driver fled and failed to stop at a stop sign. When the detective’s unmarked Dodge pinned the suspect’s car against a wall, the suspect fired multiple rounds from a fully-automatic weapon at the officer.
When the chase continued, the BMW chased the DPS detective’s car with the driver firing several bullets, one hitting the detective in the back.
The suspect identified as Rodriguez eventually abandoned the BMW in the desert north of MCC. Other officers finally capture Rodriguez not far from the BMW.
Sheriff deputies allegedly found several guns including the automatic UZI, cell phones, as well as drugs believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl. More than $34,000 in cash was also found near the scene.
Patt said ballistics matched the gun found in Rodriguez’s hand as well as DNA and video evidence.
“Evidence will show that the defendant, Juan Rodriguez, was the driver of that BMW,” Patt argued.
Rodriguez’s attorney, Greg McPhillips countered that evidence would show that his client didn’t commit any of the crimes he is being accused of. There was some confusion who was in the BMW. Some witnesses say a white man, others said a female while others say a Hispanic man.
“Who was in that vehicle matters,” McPhillips said.
The defense attorney said in asking for a not guilty plea that the jury won’t be convinced that Rodriguez shot at officers.
The trial before Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho is expected to last two weeks.
Rodriguez was arrested in 2021 on drug trafficking charges. He was convicted in March 2022 on trafficking and weapons charges but fled the Superior Courthouse the day the jury reached its verdict.
