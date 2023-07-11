Juan Rodriguez

Juan Manuel Rodriguez

KINGMAN — The trial for a Lake Havasu City man charged in a 2022 shootout with police officers in Kingman began Monday with jury selection.

Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 49, is charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and drug charges following a shootout with highway patrol officers near the Mohave Community College campus in Kingman.

