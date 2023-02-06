Trial is underway in Kingman for a Lake Havasu City man who allegedly pointed a weapon at Lake Havasu City police officers last spring and was slightly wounded when grazed by return gunfire. Jason Boon, 49, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of disorderly conduct involving a weapon.
Jurors selected for trial Monday morning heard attorneys present opening statements in the early afternoon. Deputy Mohave County attorney Cameron Patt said the ordeal unfolded after the defendant suffered a meltdown at his residence at 3365 Mockingbird Drive on April 4, 2022.
“Jason Boon was having a mental health crisis,” Patt told the jury.
The prosecutor said Boon called a neighbor at her workplace and indicated he was thinking about killing himself and contemplating involving police in a suicide by cop scenario.
Patt said the woman conducted a welfare check on Boon when she returned home from work and that the defendant was ranting erratically, claiming people were watching him and that the television was talking to him. He said the woman summoned one of Boon’s friends to try to console him and “talk him off the ledge.”
Patt said at one point Boon fired a round from a handgun through his rolling garage door, fired another round in a hallway and one more into the ceiling of his master bedroom. Patt said the defendant briefly exited the duplex and ignored officer commands to drop his weapon.
Patt said Boon was nicked when the officers opened fire and that he retreated inside his residence and surrendered after a five-hour standoff.
He said bullet holes and casings were recovered but that a search did not turn up Boon’s gun.
“Where is the gun,” defense attorney Emily Weiss asked rhetorically. “Did my client have a weapon in his hand?”
Weiss told jurors evidence not presented may be as, or more important than evidence the state does present at trial.
“Keep an open mind. Pay attention,” Weiss advised the panel. “You’re the ones that determine the truth. Not me. Not the state. Not the judge. It’s you.”
The trial is scheduled to push into Friday of this week.
