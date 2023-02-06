Jason Boon

Jason Boon

Trial is underway in Kingman for a Lake Havasu City man who allegedly pointed a weapon at Lake Havasu City police officers last spring and was slightly wounded when grazed by return gunfire. Jason Boon, 49, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of disorderly conduct involving a weapon.

Jurors selected for trial Monday morning heard attorneys present opening statements in the early afternoon. Deputy Mohave County attorney Cameron Patt said the ordeal unfolded after the defendant suffered a meltdown at his residence at 3365 Mockingbird Drive on April 4, 2022.

