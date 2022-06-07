The trial of a Lake Havasu City man accused of multiple counts of sexual assault against a minor began Tuesday in Mohave Superior Court.
Allen J. Munoz, 31, was arrested last April after the alleged victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by Munoz on six occasions, which allegedly took place between Dec. 3 and Jan. 23, 2021, at locations on Smoketree Avenue and Magnolia Drive. According to prosecutors, many of the incidents allegedly occurred in a vehicle Munoz borrowed from his mother.
Munoz was arraigned in the case last March, and has until now remained free from custody on $35,000 bond. At the time of Munoz’ arrest, he was a recent arrival in the Mohave County area, having only recently moved to Havasu from Washington State.
Under Arizona statute, sexual assault is a Class 2 felony. But the possible penalty for sexual assault against a child is dependent upon the child’s age. Sexual assault against a child younger than 12 carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison, without the possibility of early release until 35 years of that sentence has been served.
If a victim is 12 years old to 15 years old, the crime carries a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison, per count.
