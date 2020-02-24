The trial has opened in Kingman where the former owner of a defunct Lake Havasu City business is accused of ripping off customers whose boats he agreed to sell. Tim McDonald, 48, is charged with fraud and 16 counts of theft in the trial that’s expected to stretch into early next week.
Attorneys spent Monday morning selecting the jury that heard them present opening statements early in the afternoon. Deputy Mohave County attorney James Schoppmann told the panel that McDonald was operating Offshore Custom Marine (OCM) where he agreed to sell boats for their owners in exchange for a commission usually totaling 10% between 2014 and 2016.
Schoppmann said McDonald was either unable or simply chose not to follow through with his end of the bargain. He said McDonald, time and time again, failed to pay the owners once he sold their watercraft.
``The victim’s never gave permission for him to use their money for his business or lifestyle,” Schoppmann said. ``The defendant essentially floated his business and his life on the backs of his customers.”
Defense attorney Mark Mendoza said McDonald did not intend to steal from customers when he used boat sale proceeds to prop up OCM, before he ultimately lost the business and everything he had.
``There will be a lot of people coming into this courtroom who lost quite a bit of money. A lot of people lost quite a bit of money,” Mendoza said. He said his client is ashamed and embarrassed about his business failure but that he is no thief.
``He did everything he could to work his business, did everything he could to keep his business afloat,” Mendoza said. ``At no point did he use this money for his own personal, lavish expenses.”
Schoppmann said McDonald got further and further behind as he sold boats but did not return the bulk of the proceeds to the owners as he agreed.
``He would always say ‘the check is in the mail,’” Schoppmann said. ``This is a case about the defendant robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
Judge Billy Sipe is presiding over the trial at the county courthouse. He explained to jurors that ten of the theft counts involve losses of $25,000 or more and that six others involve losses of at least $4,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.