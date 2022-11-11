A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to stand trial next week, more than 15 months after a paternity test allegedly showed him to have fathered the child of a 14-year-old girl.

The trial of 63-year-old Terry L. Fichtelman is scheduled to begin Monday in Mohave Superior Court, where the defendant faces felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15. If convicted, Fichtelman could face a maximum sentence of 37 years in prison, if the offense is sentenced as a dangerous crime against a child under Arizona statute.

