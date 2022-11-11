A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to stand trial next week, more than 15 months after a paternity test allegedly showed him to have fathered the child of a 14-year-old girl.
The trial of 63-year-old Terry L. Fichtelman is scheduled to begin Monday in Mohave Superior Court, where the defendant faces felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15. If convicted, Fichtelman could face a maximum sentence of 37 years in prison, if the offense is sentenced as a dangerous crime against a child under Arizona statute.
Fichtelman was arrested last June, after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies reported that Fichtelman was identified by a paternity test as the father of the victim’s child. The offense is believed by prosecutors to have taken place between October 2017 and January 2018, when the victim and her mother shared a housing lot with Fichtelman on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road.
According to attorneys in the case, the victim and her mother denied Fichtelman’s involvement in the child’s conception last year. Court records show that Fichtelman is listed as the father of the victim’s child on the child’s birth certificate, which was issued in January.
In a December letter to Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho, the victim pleaded leniency for the defendant.
But according to prosecutors, this is not Fichtelman’s first offense - nor is it the first time he has engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor that resulted in pregnancy.
Fichtelman was previously arrested in 1990, after Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly learned that had maintained a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old child who was fostered in the care of Fichtelman and his then-wife. The victim in that case became pregnant, according to court records, and was ordered by the state of California to abort her pregnancy when the father’s identity was discovered.
In a 1991 trial, Fichtelman was convicted on more than 100 counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor, for which he was sentenced to 38 years in prison. Fichtelman was released from custody in 2010, on parole.
The victim in that case, who would now be about 43 years old, learned of Fichtelman’s new charges last year. According to testimony she gave in an April hearing, she contacted Mohave County prosecutors to inform them of Fichtelman’s previous conviction in California.
Camacho ruled in April that the victim will be allowed to testify, and that prosecutors will be permitted to inform jurors of the facts of Fichtelman’s 1991 conviction - with the stipulation that attorneys may not tell jurors that offense resulted in pregnancy by the victim, or that pregnancy was aborted under order of the state of California.
