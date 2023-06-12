Neal Ferrara

Neal Ferrara

A Lake Havasu City man accused of having sex with a minor is expected to stand trial this week in Mohave Superior Court.

Neal D. Ferrara, 24, has awaited trial since 2021, when police say he engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old victim. According to a felony indictment in the case, the offense took place at a location on the 1400 block of Dover Avenue in early October of that year.

