A Lake Havasu City man accused of having sex with a minor is expected to stand trial this week in Mohave Superior Court.
Neal D. Ferrara, 24, has awaited trial since 2021, when police say he engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old victim. According to a felony indictment in the case, the offense took place at a location on the 1400 block of Dover Avenue in early October of that year.
Last month, defense attorney Troy Anderson requested a continuance in the case. That request was denied by Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe.
Under Arizona Statute, the crime of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15 is a Class 2 felony. The crime may be punishable by a minimum of four years in prison for a first-time offender. If the offense is classified as a dangerous crime against a child, Fontes may face a minimum of 13 years in prison under Arizona statute.
Ferrara’s trial is expected to begin Tuesday. As of this week, he remained free from custody on $25,000 bond.
