Eight suspects were arrested last year in an alleged conspiracy to traffic cocaine throughout Lake Havasu City. Now one of those suspects is dead, two have pleaded guilty to lesser felony counts, and charges were dismissed last month against four more of the defendants.
Now, a pending criminal trial for the conspiracy’s alleged ringleader - and sole remaining criminal defendant - has been postponed for three months.
According to court documents, a March 8 trial scheduled for 38-year-old Alonso Mendoza, of Phoenix, will now take place June 7 in Mohave Superior Court due to a scheduling conflict with another felony case.
Mendoza was charged with felony counts of conspiracy to sell narcotics and possession of narcotics, after police say he traveled to Havasu with the intent of selling cocaine to a local buyer. Police say the exchange was facilitated through text messaging and possible social media exchanges, with assistance from several intermediaries in Havasu.
According to Mohave County prosecutors, investigation in the case began in August 2019, through a collaboration of multiple law enforcement agencies.
The first major arrest in the case occurred in February 2020, when Havasu resident Christian Nava, 30, was allegedly found in possession of one pound of cocaine during a traffic stop by Lake Havasu City Police officers. During an examination of Nava’s text message history, investigators said they found an exchange of more than 200 messages between Nava and Mendoza, detailed the sale of cocaine to buyers throughout Havasu.
Also implicated in the investigation were Havasu residents Nicanor Corona, 38, Julio Cabrera-Leon, 36, Michael Brewer, 36, Fernando Mendoza, 37 and Mario Delgado, 34.
Mendoza was arrested March 11, when police learned that he would be traveling from Phoenix to Havasu for an alleged sale of narcotics. Mendoza was accompanied by 35-year-old Phoenix resident, and girlfriend, Yohanna Altamiranno. Officers intercepted Mendoza in a traffic stop, and executed warrants to search Mendoza’s Phoenix home, as well as his storage locker on Empire Drive.
Detectives allegedly found a mobile phone in Mendoza’s residence, which contained a text message history that detailed a shipment of cocaine. In Mendoza’s Havasu storage locker, investigators also found more than a half-pound of cocaine.
Mohave County prosecutors dismissed charges last month against Cabrera-Leon, Corona, Altamirano and Fernando Mendoza, citing a lack of evidence against the defendants.
Brewer and Delgado each accepted plea agreements with prosecutors prior to the dismissal of charges against their co-defendants, with each pleading guilty to felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charges were dismissed against Nava last year, when Nava was reportedly killed in a Texas motorcycle accident.
As of Thursday, Mendoza remained free from custody on $100,000 bond. He is next expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a May 9 status conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.