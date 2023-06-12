A Lake Havasu City man who was scheduled to stand trial this week on charges of attempted second-degree murder will now have to wait until November, due to a possible scheduling conflict with another felony defendant.
Jason J. Fontes, 44, was scheduled to stand trial Monday in Mohave Superior Court. But according to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, Fontes’ trial has been continued to Nov. 13. In Fontes’ place, Kingman resident Damian E. Robling, 41, will stand trial on felony charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault.
Robling was indicted in January 2022; and is also awaiting trial on separate charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to court records, Robling was previously convicted in 2014 on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in San Bernardino District Court.
As of this week, Fontes remained free from custody on $60,000 bond, and is expected to reside in the Prescott area until his new trial date.
According to prosecutors, Fontes engaged in an argument with a female victim on Oct. 20, at a home on the 1100 block of Catalina Drive. During that argument, investigators say Fontes held a gun to the victim’s head. Fontes allegedly fired the weapon just as the victim ducked beneath the gun’s barrel.
The incident took place as the victim’s 10-year-old son hid in his bedroom.
According to the police report, Fontes fled the scene of the shooting as the victim contacted emergency dispatchers. Investigators contacted Fontes after the incident by text and telephone, in an effort to convince him to turn himself in. Fontes was later found at a Solar Drive residence on Oct. 22, and taken into custody.
As of last year, Fontes’ previous arrest history included charges of aggravated harassment, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and assault by domestic violence.
