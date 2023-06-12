Jason Fontes

Jason J. Fontes.

A Lake Havasu City man who was scheduled to stand trial this week on charges of attempted second-degree murder will now have to wait until November, due to a possible scheduling conflict with another felony defendant.

Jason J. Fontes, 44, was scheduled to stand trial Monday in Mohave Superior Court. But according to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, Fontes’ trial has been continued to Nov. 13. In Fontes’ place, Kingman resident Damian E. Robling, 41, will stand trial on felony charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.