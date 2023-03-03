A new trial date has been set in the case of a Colorado City man accused on federal charges of destroying evidence, tampering with legal proceedings, and felony counts of child abuse.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge David Campbell approved a schedule of hearings and deadlines in the case of Samuel R. Bateman, 46, leading to a trial date scheduled to take place March 5 of next year.

