A new trial date has been set in the case of a Colorado City man accused on federal charges of destroying evidence, tampering with legal proceedings, and felony counts of child abuse.
On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge David Campbell approved a schedule of hearings and deadlines in the case of Samuel R. Bateman, 46, leading to a trial date scheduled to take place March 5 of next year.
Bateman is believed to be a former associate of disgraced former Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints leader, Warren Jeffs. Bateman was until August the leader of a sect of the FLDS church which reportedly included about 100 members - Known to Colorado City residents as “The Samuel Bateman Group.”
According to statements last year by Colorado City nonprofit director Shirlee Draper, community residents have speculated that Bateman may have attempted to emulate Warren Jeffs in the leadership of his group.
A federal indictment in the case was sealed last year under an order by U.S. Magistrate Camille Bibles, citing a belief by investigators that at least one of the victims in the case may have been the victim of sexual abuse, physical abuse, exploitation or may have been witness to a crime committed by another person.
The case began Aug. 28, when Bateman was traveling through the area of Flagstaff. According to initial reports, Arizona State Police officers saw a child’s hand extending from a trailer towed behind Bateman’s vehicle. During the traffic stop that followed, Coconino County Superior Court records show that two women and two girls younger than 15 were found inside.
Bateman was initially arrested at the scene on felony charges of child abuse. Federal authorities believe that Bateman may have deleted messages from his mobile phone at the time of his arrest. Federal investigators also believe Bateman to have contacted supporters in Colorado City after he was booked into custody at the Coconino County Jail, and told them to delete communications through an encrypted private message system. He also allegedly demanded that all women and girls in his sect obtain passports.
Federal investigators served a search warrant at Bateman’s home in September. The details of that warrant remained sealed as of this week.
Until last month, Bateman was prohibited under an order from U.S. District Court from contacting anyone other than his attorney while in custody. Attorneys from Las Vegas-based Freedom Law Firm filed a Feb. 21 motion to overturn this prohibition under arguments that such may have violated Bateman’s First Amendment rights, and that Bateman was unfairly penalized prior to a criminal trial with no real legal purpose.
A first status conference in the case has been scheduled to take place in U.S. District court May 26, in Phoenix.
In addition to Bateman’s felony and federal charges, Bateman is also awaiting trial in an unrelated Aug. 19 misdemeanor case, on charges of failing to wear a seatbelt while driving. A change-of-plea hearing has been scheduled in that case for March 9, in Colorado City Municipal Court.
