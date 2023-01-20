A Lake Havasu City man is now expected to stand trial in June, almost 16 months after his arrest on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.
Neal D. Ferrara, 24, remains free from custody as of this week on $25,000 bond, as he awaits his pending June 13 trial date. According to court documents, the defendant has been permitted by the court to travel to locations including Mexico, Florida and California as his case waits to be resolved in Mohave County Superior Court.
