The suspect in a series of alleged arsons that took place in Havasu earlier this year is now scheduled to stand trial.
Jeremy J. Chelgren, 48, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $35,000 bond since his Feb. 8 arrest. Chelgren is accused of nine counts of arson, including multiple counts of arson of an occupied structure, as well as counts of resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. His trial was initially set for October, but will now take place Feb. 28.
According to police, the alleged arson incidents began when multiple county-owned vehicles were set ablaze at the Lake Havasu Consolidated Courthouse on the day of Chelgren’s arrest. After officers arrived, additional fires were reported throughout the city.
Video surveillance footage from the courthouse allegedly showed the suspect’s vehicle, which officers later determined to be that of Chelgren. Investigators searched for Chelgren throughout Feb. 8, and learned that he may have claimed responsibility for the fires in a message to his ex-girlfriend.
Chelgren allegedly asked his ex-girlfriend to meet him at a Cherry Tree Boulevard location that afternoon, according to police, but law enforcement officers arranged to intercept Chelgren instead.
According to the police report, Chelgren attempted to flee from officers when confronted at the location, which was the scene of one of the alleged arsons. Chelgren ultimately drove into a dead end, the report said, where he was ultimately taken into custody.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman filed an addendum to Chelgren’s criminal indictment on Nov. 22, seeking harsher sentencing for Chelgren due to his status as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute.
According to Schoppman, Chelgren has been previously convicted on felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia in 1997, possession of marijuana in 2007 and attempted theft of a motor vehicle in 2008.
Chelgren is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a final management conference in his case on Feb. 1.
