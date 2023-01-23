A former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy is now scheduled to stand trial in June, almost two years after his arrest on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.
After multiple delays in Mohave Superior Court, 23-year-old Andrew J. Sundberg is expected to appear at a final management conference May 11 in preparation for his trial this summer. Sundberg will be represented by Kingman attorney Troy Anderson, of Shawn Hamp Law Offices.
Anderson filed a list of possible defenses to be used in the case last week. Those defenses include a possible insufficiency of the state’s evidence, general denial of the offense, good character by the defend, and a lack of criminal or specific intent to commit the offense.
Kingman Police Officers arrested Sundberg on Aug. 31, 2021, after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl that June. Mohave County investigators said that the incident occurred at a party in Kingman, during which both Sundberg and the victim may have been intoxicated.
Investigators said at the time of Sundberg’s arrest that he and the victim may have been associated through mutual friends.
When Sundberg was questioned in the case by Kingman detectives, Sundberg allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident.
Sundberg was initially booked into Mohave County Jail prior to an initial court appearance, but was released from custody on his own recognizance days later.
The defendant was himself a corrections officer at Mohave County Jail from 2018 to 2020, when he was hired as a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy.
Sheriff Doug Schuster voiced disdain in reference to the charges against Sundberg in a September 2021 statement.
“(Sundberg) has betrayed the trust of the public and law enforcement alike,” Schuster said that year.
As of Monday, Sundberg remained free from custody without bond. His trial is scheduled to begin June 19 in Mohave Superior Court.
