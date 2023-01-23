Andrew Sundberg

Andrew Sundberg

A former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy is now scheduled to stand trial in June, almost two years after his arrest on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.

After multiple delays in Mohave Superior Court, 23-year-old Andrew J. Sundberg is expected to appear at a final management conference May 11 in preparation for his trial this summer. Sundberg will be represented by Kingman attorney Troy Anderson, of Shawn Hamp Law Offices.

