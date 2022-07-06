The former director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History is now scheduled to stand trial in San Diego District Court this year on felony counts including grand theft and identity theft.
Hannah Rangel, 44, was hired as the Lake Havasu Museum of History’s executive director almost two years ago, after serving in an administrative role at the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum. Rangel’s employment with the San Diego museum ended in 2019, and Rangel has since been accused of fraudulently stealing almost $20,000 in funding from the San Diego museum through a series of checks and credit card purchases in the museum’s name.
Last Wednesday, Rangel was ordered by San Diego District Court to stand trial on one count of grand theft and six counts of identity theft in the case.
A warrant for Rangel’s arrest was issued on Sept. 24, which was executed during a November traffic stop in Lake Havasu City.
Rangel was extradited to San Diego that month, where she appeared in San Diego District Court on Nov. 19 for arraignment in the case. Rangel was released from custody under her own recognizance, with the stipulation that she be allowed to return to Havasu only for the purpose of collecting her belongings and returning to California.
As a condition of Rangel’s release, she was required to forfeit her constitutional Fourth Amendment rights; allowing law enforcement agencies to search her home, person or property at any time, without regard for probable cause to do so.
Rangel is next scheduled to appear in San Diego District Court for a readiness hearing on Aug. 31. According to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office, she is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.