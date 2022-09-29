The former member of a polygamist religious organization in Northern Mohave County remains in custody, a month after his arrest on charges of destroying evidence of a possible federal offense. The defendant, who has been identified as an associate of former religious leader Warren Jeffs, is scheduled to stand trial later this year.
Samuel Bateman, 46, has been identified as a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and current leader of an FLDS offshoot that includes about 100 members.
Commonly known as FLDS, Bateman’s former church gained national notoriety more than 15 years ago, when authorities discovered that church members were wed to underage brides. Several members of the organization were indicted in 2005 on felony counts related to the sexual abuse of minors - and former church leader Warren Jeffs was ultimately convicted of the same. The scandal was most recently publicized in Netflix documentary, “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.”
Bateman was reportedly a trusted follower of Jeffs, who started his own sect of the Fundamentalist Church in Colorado City after Jeffs’ incarceration.
A federal indictment in the case was sealed under an order by U.S. Magistrate Camille Bibles. According to federal court records, the decision was made due to at least one of the victims who is believed to have been the victim of physical abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, or may have been witness to a crime committed against another person.
Bateman was arrested Aug. 28, when Arizona State Police officers reportedly saw a child’s hand extending from a vehicle towed behind Bateman’s vehicle in the Flagstaff area. According to Coconino County Superior Court records, two women and two more girls younger than 15 were also found inside Bateman’s vehicle. As of this week, Bateman’s relationship to the vehicle’s trailer and occupants was unknown.
Officers conducted a traffic stop at the scene, and arrested Bateman on charges of child abuse. According to statements by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bateman is believed to have deleted messages from his mobile phone at the time of his arrest. Bateman also allegedly contacted his supporters in Colorado City after he was booked into custody at Coconino County Jail, and told them to delete communications through an encrypted private message system. Bateman also allegedly demanded that all women and girls obtain passports.
Federal investigators served a search warrant at Bateman’s home earlier this month, but that warrant also remained sealed as of this week.
Bateman is now awaiting trial in Coconino Superior Court on three counts of child abuse, as well as three federal counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. Bateman pleaded not guilty to all counts earlier this month.
It remained unknown as of Thursday whether Bateman’s case was a matter of history repeating itself. This year, Colorado City and Short Creek officials pursued efforts to aid former church members whose lives were negatively impacted by the actions of Jeffs and his supporters, as representatives of the Short Creek community engaged in a Rapid Assessment, Response and Evaluation Assessment to address the socio-economic challenges now faced by area residents.
Prosecutors say Bateman is a danger to victims, and a flight risk
In a Sept. 15 court filing, Bibles ordered that Bateman remain in custody as a possible flight risk, and a possible danger to the victims in the alleged offense.
According to Bibles’ order, Bateman is accused of destroying evidence of an underlying federal offense. And due to the nature of that offense - which has not yet been disclosed to the public - Bateman may be a threat to the victims if he were released.
“There are concerns about the safety of the young girls,” Bibles wrote. “The defendant has a group of followers who are willing to provide extensive material and other assistance on short notice. The defendant is a pilot and ‘survivalist’, which raise concerns about his ability to flee. Additionally, he has recently instructed his followers to obtain passports for the young girls and women in his group, for reasons that are unclear.”
According to Bibles, Bateman has traveled internationally within the past three years, and is likely to have contacts and followers in those areas. Bibles also said that the weight against Bateman is substantial, and he now faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison if he is convicted on federal charges of destroying evidence.
Earlier this week, defense counsel filed a motion in Coconino Superior Court to modify the conditions of Bateman’s release from custody. The result of that motion could not be determined by Today’s News-Herald as of Thursday evening.
Barring a continuance in federal proceedings against Bateman, the defendant is scheduled to stand trial Nov. 8 in Phoenix, before Senior U.S. District Court Judge David G. Campbell.
