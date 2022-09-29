The former member of a polygamist religious organization in Northern Mohave County remains in custody, a month after his arrest on charges of destroying evidence of a possible federal offense. The defendant, who has been identified as an associate of former religious leader Warren Jeffs, is scheduled to stand trial later this year.

Samuel Bateman, 46, has been identified as a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and current leader of an FLDS offshoot that includes about 100 members.

