A Lake Havasu City man is set to stand trial in October, after prosecutors say he nearly killed the son of a reality television star in a drive-by shooting.
Attorneys for the state and defense met last Wednesday for a management conference in the case of 22-year-old Garrett D. Wilder, where a trial date was set for Oct. 19 in the courtroom of Mohave County Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe.
Wilder was arrested in September, after witnesses allegedly identified him as the assailant in a drive-by shooting that left 23-year-old Garrett Dotson – son of television auctioneer Don Dotson, of A&E’s “Storage Wars” – in critical condition.
According to police, Dotson was staying at a rental property in Havasu that month, and had just returned to the property from a local bar. According to alleged witness statements, Wilder was driving a white vehicle in the area, and stopped in front of Dotson’s rental property to shout at Dotson and an acquaintance of Dotson’s.
Witnesses allegedly said Wilder berated Dotson and his companion for not being Havasu locals, and Wilder allegedly told them to “go back where they came from.”
Wilder’s verbal abuse allegedly continued, and police say that Dotson attempted to approach Wilder to confront him. Witnesses allegedly described a flash of gunfire from Wilder’s window, before Dotson was struck by a bullet in his abdomen.
Friends of Dotson’s rushed him inside, and applied pressure to the wound while contacting emergency dispatchers. Wilder allegedly left the area prior to officers’ arrival. Dotson was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment. Dotson remained in critical condition after the shooting, and required emergency surgery.
According to initial police statements, there was no link between Dotson and Wilder, and police solicited the public’s support in identifying the alleged shooter. Witnesses contacted police, and informed investigators of Wilder’s whereabouts.
Detectives traveled to Wilder’s residence on Winterhaven Drive, and Wilder was arrested at the scene. Investigators obtained a warrant to search Wilder’s home, where they allegedly found a .380 caliber handgun, which allegedly showed signs of being recently fired. Detectives also found a single spent shell casing from the weapon, in a vehicle that was parked in Wilder’s driveway.
Wilder allegedly told detectives that he believed Dotson and his companion intended to attack him when they approached his vehicle. According to the police report, Wilder told officers that Dotson attempted to pull the driver’s side door of Wilder’s vehicle open, while Wilder was inside. Police say that Wilder told investigators that he believed his life was in danger.
According to investigators, however, Wilder was unable to sufficiently explain the lack of blood spatter on the vehicle and on the roadway – the presence of which would indicate that Dotson was at close range when the shot was fired.
As of Friday, Wilder remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on $250,000.
Wilder is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a final case management conference on Sept. 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.