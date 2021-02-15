A Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual assault appeared in court Thursday for a hearing in his case, where he was informed of the possible range of sentencing, should he be convicted in a criminal trial. Now the defendant has asked for his day in court – and will stand trial this April.
The trial of Jeremy M. Sorenson, 30, is scheduled to begin April 19. According to court records, Sorenson’s attorneys sought a plea agreement with prosecutors in the case as early as October. Sorenson later asked that his legal counsel be replaced, after his attorney urged him to accept such an agreement.
Sorenson was arrested Sept. 18, when he was found by police in the area of Crazy Horse Campground. Alleged witnesses told officers that Sorenson entered the bedroom of a woman at the campground, and sexually violated the victim as she slept. Investigators said the victim awoke during the assault and shoved her assailant off of her. The victim and her daughter allegedly confronted Sorenson after he retreated from the scene, and Sorenson allegedly struck the victim before leaving.
Officers were called to the area, and took Sorenson into custody soon after.
According to prosecutors, Sorenson has multiple prior felony convictions between 2006 and 2015 for charges including theft and assault, and is identified as a “repetitive offender” under Arizona statute. As such, Sorenson could face a minimum prison sentence of 14 years, to a maximum of 28 years, if he is convicted in a criminal trial.
Sorenson’s next court appearance is scheduled March 23, for a final management conference in the case. As of Friday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
