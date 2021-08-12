A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to stand trial next year on six counts of sexual assault against a minor.
Allen J. Munoz, 31, was arrested in February, after the crime was reported to Havasu investigators. According to police, the alleged offenses include six incidents of non-consensual sex with the victim, the majority of which allegedly occurred at locations on Smoketree Avenue and Magnolia Drive, in a vehicle the defendant borrowed from his mother. Munoz is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a Dec. 20 final case management conference. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 11, in the courtroom of Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe.
According to the Mohave County Attorney’s office, the alleged offenses occurred in Havasu from Dec. 3 through Jan. 23, at locations on Smoketree Avenue and Magnolia Drive.
Munoz was initially held on $50,000 bond at Mohave County Jail. That bond was was reduced to $35,000 in March. As of Wednesday, Munoz did not appear to be in custody at the facility.
Today's News-Herald
