Kenneth M. Sailley

Kenneth M. Sailley.

A Lake Havasu City man accused of kidnapping and attempting to strangle the mother of his child is now scheduled to stand trial later this year.

Kenneth M. Sailley, 27, is now expected to stand trial Sept. 18 on two counts of kidnapping and three counts of aggravated assault, in reference to an incident in early February on Winterhaven Drive.

