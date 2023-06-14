A Lake Havasu City man accused of kidnapping and attempting to strangle the mother of his child is now scheduled to stand trial later this year.
Kenneth M. Sailley, 27, is now expected to stand trial Sept. 18 on two counts of kidnapping and three counts of aggravated assault, in reference to an incident in early February on Winterhaven Drive.
At a June 8 hearing in Mohave Superior Court, attorneys for the state and defense indicated that they were ready to proceed to trial in the case, but a plea agreement may not be off the table just yet.
According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, prosecutors have already drafted a plea agreement for review by defense attorney Jacie E. Cotterell, of Phoenix-based Lerner & Rowe Law Group. The details of that agreement were not publicly available as of Wednesday, but court records show that Cotterell is already planning to draft a counteroffer.
The case began Feb. 9, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Winterhaven Drive address in reference to a domestic violent incident.
The victim, who has been identified as the mother of Sailley’s 4-year-old child, attempted to drop their child off at Sailley’s home on the day of the alleged incident. According to the police report, the child became upset, and did not want to stay with his or her father. The victim attempted to leave with her child, but sailley allegedly grabbed the victim to prevent her from doing so.
According to the report, Sailley grabbed the victim by her neck while she held her child in her arms, and threw the victim into his home. Sailley is accused of striking the victim twice with his knee, before she was able to move to the front door. According to police, Sailley intercepted her, armed with a kitchen knife, before the victim could escape.
Police say Sailley told the victim that they needed to talk, and threatened to kill himself if she left. The victim attempted to flee from the residence at that point, but Sailley allegedly grabbed her by her face and caused her nose to bleed.
The victim then reportedly escaped from Sailley, and fled from his home.
Police sought Sailley for questioning in the case until Feb. 11, when he was identified as a passenger during a civil traffic stop. Sailley was taken into custody and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. He reportedly declined to speak with detectives without an attorney present.
As of Wednesday, Sailley remained free from custody on $5,000 bond.
Sailley’s next court appearance is scheduled to take place at an Aug. 10 final management conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.