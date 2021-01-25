A Lake Havasu City man accused of attempted murder last year is expected to stand trial in June.
The trial date for 63-year-old Gary E. Pappilli was set at a status conference in his case earlier this week. The trial is scheduled to last five days, starting June. 2.
Mohave County investigators say that Pappilli stabbed a 77-year-old victim multiple times at a Havasu residence on Sept. 4, and inflicted life-threatening injuries before leaving the scene. Law enforcement agencies actively sought Pappilli, who was later found in a Desert Hills mobile home later that afternoon.
A Mohave County SWAT team surrounded the residence, and Pappilli allegedly threatened to have explosives within. According to the sheriff’s office, Pappilli threatened to detonate those explosives during a stand-off with law enforcement. During that stand-off, investigators say Pappilli set fire to the structure before exiting the residence with a large wooden stick. Pappilli alleged charged at deputies with the makeshift weapon, and deputies used electronic stun devices to subdue Pappilli at the scene.
Pappilli was charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and arson.
Prosecutors have referred to Pappilli as a “career criminal” in court records, citing six felony convictions within the past 30 years, as well as 12 misdemeanor convictions in three states. He was most recently released from the Arizona Department of Corrections in 2017.
Pappilli has been convicted of counts of kidnapping and robbery in 1986, in California. He has also been convicted on counts of assault, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and possession of dangerous drugs for sale in 1998, 2003, 2011 and 2012.
As of Friday, Pappilli remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $500,000 bond. If convicted on all charges, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leroy Albright has said Pappilli could receive as much as 40 years in prison.
A final management conference in Pappilli’s case is scheduled to take place May 3.
