A Peach Springs man is expected to stand trial next month on charges stemming from the alleged kidnapping and assault of a 10-year-old child at London Bridge Beach.
Allijah Lee, 38, was arrested almost one year ago, when police say he was responsible for a series of alleged assaults at the popular Havasu landmark.
According to the police report, Lee was at London Bridge Beach with his family on Aug. 15. In the first reported incident allegedly involving Lee, police say the defendant accosted a man who was swimming at the location, in the Bridgewater Channel. During that incident, Lee allegedly attempted to touch a family’s 16-year-old son, before inappropriately touching the boyfriend of the child’s mother. The boyfriend, angered, allegedly pursued the defendant before Lee ultimately exited the channel.
Police say that the second – and more serious – incident involving Lee occurred when Lee entered a restroom at the location. The defendant was inside the restroom when a 10-year-old child entered, and police say Lee attempted to shove the child into a bathroom stall. The child fell to the floor, according to police, and managed to escape.
According to the police report, the child told both of his parents what had occurred, and the child’s father confronted Lee outside the bathroom facility. The confrontation led to a fistfight that allegedly involved members of both Lee’s and the victim’s families. Police say Lee fled the scene as the fight continued, but was found by officers in the upper parking lot of London Bridge Beach shortly afterward.
Police say the victims in both incidents gave a visual identification of Lee as their assailant, and he was arrested at the scene on charges of aggravated assault against a minor, kidnapping and misdemeanor assault. Lee declined to speak with detectives about either incident.
Lee’s prior arrests include charges of voyeurism and disorderly conduct from 2016, in the city of Kingman. During that incident, police said Lee attempted to photograph another man in a restroom facility with his cameraphone, from underneath the bathroom stall. The victim detained Lee, according to court records, and contacted law enforcement.
Court records show that Kingman investigators accidentally deleted the alleged photographic evidence on Lee’s phone while attempting to use specialized software to unlock his mobile device. A jury acquitted Lee on all counts in that case.
Lee’s trial is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8, in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.