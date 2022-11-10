Begaye

Christopher Begaye

A 45-year-old Albuquerque man is now scheduled to stand trial in Mohave County on charges of attempted murder, after he allegedly shot his wife in Lake Havasu City.

Christopher Begaye is now expected to stand trial Jan. 24, despite statements by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office that the victim has refused to cooperate in Begaye’s prosecution. In a letter to Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe last month, the victim asserted Begaye’s innocence, and said that she would refuse to testify against the defendant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.