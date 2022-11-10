A 45-year-old Albuquerque man is now scheduled to stand trial in Mohave County on charges of attempted murder, after he allegedly shot his wife in Lake Havasu City.
Christopher Begaye is now expected to stand trial Jan. 24, despite statements by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office that the victim has refused to cooperate in Begaye’s prosecution. In a letter to Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe last month, the victim asserted Begaye’s innocence, and said that she would refuse to testify against the defendant.
According to police, the Aug. 9 shooting took place while Begaye and his wife were traveling in the area of Park Terrace Avenue. Prosecutors say the couple were habitual methamphetamine users, and were arguing at the time of the incident. During that argument, Begaye allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim.
The weapon discharged, and the victim was injured. According to prosecutors, the victim exited the vehicle, screaming as Begaye fled the scene. Begaye was later found sleeping on a bench at the Shops at Lake Havasu, and taken into custody.
According to prosecutors, Begaye made several contradictory statements while speaking with police, initially denying the presence of a weapon in his vehicle, and then allegedly saying that he did not know the victim.
Prosecutors say Begaye later admitted to discarding the weapon used in the shooting, before telling investigators the shooting was intentional.
Police records show that Begaye’s blood-alcohol concentration was about 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
Begaye’s next scheduled court appearance is set for Jan. 3, at a final management conference.
