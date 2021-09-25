The first of eight alleged members of a Lake Havasu City cocaine-trafficking conspiracy is scheduled to stand trial in March.
The trial of 38-year-old Phoenix resident Alonso Mendoza was expected to begin next month, but that trial was postponed as attorneys for the defense and prosecution attempt to build their respective arguments. The delay was allowed in Mohave Superior Court due to an August ruling that, with so many defendants, the case met the requirements to be classified as “complex.”
Under Arizona law, such a designation allows defense attorneys and prosecutors more time than would otherwise be permitted to ensure a constitutionally “speedy trial.” Mendoza is now expected to stand trial on March 8.
Investigation in the case was conducted over two years by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, and led to the indictment of Mendoza and alleged co-conspirators Nicanor Corona, 38, Mario Delgado, 34, Michael G. Brewer, 36, Christian A. Nava, 29, Fernando Mendoza, 35 – all Havasu residents. Alonso Mendoza’s girlfriend, Yohanna Altamirano, 35, of Phoenix, was also indicted in the case.
Police say Alonso Mendoza may have arranged more than 200 deliveries of cocaine to locations throughout Havasu by intermediaries including Nava.
Court records show that Nava was killed in a motor vehicle accident last month, in Texas. But according to police, evidence gained during an arrest in 2020 may ultimately have led to the arrest of many of his alleged co-conspirators.
Nava was arrested in February 2020 during a traffic stop, when he was allegedly found in possession of one pound of cocaine. Also in Nava’s possession at the time of his arrest were a mobile phone and $982 in cash. Investigators said Nava’s phone contained an exchange of text messages to Mendoza, throughout which Mendoza allegedly directed Nava to deliver quantities of cocaine throughout the city.
Detectives allegedly learned that Alonso Mendoza would be traveling to Havasu this March, in order to personally transport and sell cocaine in Havasu. Officers intercepted Mendoza’s vehicle, and investigators obtained a search for his vehicle. Mendoza’s Phoenix residence, as well as a storage locker used by Mendoza on Empire Drive, were also searched as he and Altamirano were detained in Havasu.
Police said text messages on Mendoza’s phone corroborated the accusations against him, detailing multiple shipments and the sale of cocaine throughout the city. Investigators also allegedly found a nine ounces of cocaine in Mendoza’s storage locker, according to the police report.
Mendoza was charged with felony counts of conspiracy to sell narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Friday, he and Altamirano remained free from custody on $100,000 bond, each.
