Six weeks after a shootout in the area of Mohave Community College’s Kingman campus, a trial date has already been set for the Lake Havasu City man allegedly responsible.
Juan M. Rodriguez, 48, is scheduled to stand trial Jan. 23 on a litany of alleged offenses including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of narcotics and possession of dangerous drugs.
Rodriguez was a fugitive until this April, wanted after allegedly fleeing from a trial in March on previous felony counts including possession of a weapon in a drug offense, possession of a weapon by a prohibited party, and the transportation of more than a pound of methamphetamine in Havasu last year. When he was found by law enforcement officers on April 1, Mohave County Sheriff’s Officials say Rodriguez did not surrender quietly.
On April 1, an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer allegedly witnessed Rodriguez failing to stop at a posted stop sign in the Kingman area. Trooper Donald Shed reportedly attempted to conduct a traffic stop after witnessing the offense, but Rodriguez allegedly attempted to flee.
According to reports from law enforcement, Rodriguez attempted to ram Shed’s vehicle before stopping. Shed reportedly ordered Rodriguez and his passenger, identified as 21-year-old Tabitha Rubash, to raise their hands. Instead, initial reports say that one of the vehicle’s occupants opened fire on Shed with a fully-automatic weapon.
Shed was ultimately injured in the exchange, and sought medical attention as Rodriguez and Rubash allegedly made their escape.
The suspect’s vehicle was later found in the area of Kingman’s Mohave Community College Campus, where Rodriguez was believed to have fled into the nearby desert. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies found Rodriguez and confronted him at the location, where another exchange of gunfire allegedly took place. Rodriguez was wounded and taken into custody during that exchange.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, multiple firearms were found during a search of Rodriguez and his vehicle. Witnesses also said Rodriguez attempted to hide several items in the desert near where he was found, prior to his final confrontation with law enforcement. During a search of the area, deputies said they found more than $30,000 in cash, as well as usable amounts of substances believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Rodriguez was taken into custody at the scene, and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries before he was incarcerated at Mohave County Jail. Rubash remained at large after the incident, but reportedly arranged with her attorney to surrender herself into custody after an initial court appearance on April 19.
Charges against Rubash in the case were ultimately dismissed in Mohave Superior Court last month, when prosecutors said that witness testimony and evidence in the case made it unlikely that Rubash would be implicated before a jury of her peers.
Rodriguez was ultimately sentenced to 17 years in prison in reference to his March conviction. As of Wednesday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail. Rodriguez is next expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court for an Aug. 1 status conference.
