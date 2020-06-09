Two Canadian citizens accused of trafficking more than $12 million in cocaine and methamphetamine are set to stand trial later this year.
Beyan M. Beyan, 30, and Samatar S. Ahmed, 36, are now scheduled to stand trial Sept. 21 on felony charges of drug trafficking.
The duo was stopped by Bullhead City Police officers for an alleged traffic offense on I-40 on Feb. 20, with assistance by Arizona Department of Public Safety and Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 officers. Authorities say a trained dog at the scene alerted officers to the presence of narcotics within the vehicle. After a search of their vehicle’s trailer, officers allegedly discovered about 370 pounds of suspected cocaine and 220 pounds of suspected methamphetamines within.
The defendants were released on their own recognizance and without bond, under an order by Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis. Both men were ordered only to wear GPS ankle monitors to track their movements as they awaited trial. Beyan and Ahmed were also ordered to remain in Arizona. The order was given one day after Beyan’s and Ahmed’s arrest. Under the Arizona Code of Judicial Conduct, Davis said she was not permitted to give an explanation for her decision earlier this year.
In March, Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle expanded on the conditions of Beyan’s and Ahmed’s release, with a ruling that required $10,000 appearance bond for either defendant to leave Arizona prior to standing trial, and $75,000 required before they would be permitted to await trial in their native Canada.
Beyan and Ahmed are next scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court Aug. 25 for a final management conference.
