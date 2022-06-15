A trial date has been set in the case of a 19-year-old Lake Havasu City man accused in the shooting death of a Havasu teenager last year.
Carter Beckwith is expected to stand trial Dec. 5 on charges of second-degree murder, according to court documents released earlier this week.
The case began in the early hours of July 10, when Beckwith and victim Daemon Petetan, 19, engaged in a confrontation at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. Investigators say Beckwith shot the victim during that incident, before fleeing the area.
When first responders arrived at the location shortly afterward, Petetan was declared dead at the scene. After officers spoke with witnesses at the residence, investigators sought Beckwith for questioning in the case. Surrounding law enforcement agencies were asked to aid in the search, during which Beckwith was ultimately found sleeping within his vehicle, in the city of Parker.
According to court records, Parker Police officers arrested Beckwith at gunpoint, and held him until he could be returned to Havasu for questioning. At the time of Beckwith’s arrest, he was allegedly found in possession of two handguns that were later identified as stolen - including the possible murder weapon. According to law enforcement officials, Beckwith may also have been responsible for two vehicle burglaries prior to Petetan’s death.
Police say Beckwith admitted to shooting the victim when questioned by detectives in the case, but denied stealing the weapons reportedly found in his possession.
Beckwith’s next scheduled appearance will take place Nov. 10, at a status conference in the case. As of Wednesday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
