A Lake Havasu City man accused of firing a weapon in the area of London Bridge Beach will now see his day in court — despite what law enforcement officials believe to have been his best efforts not to.

Andres J. Aguilar, 20, is scheduled to stand trial in March on felony charges including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at a non-residence, disorderly conduct with a weapon, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a weapon during a drug offense and possession of marijuana for sale.

