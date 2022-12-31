A Lake Havasu City man accused of firing a weapon in the area of London Bridge Beach will now see his day in court — despite what law enforcement officials believe to have been his best efforts not to.
Andres J. Aguilar, 20, is scheduled to stand trial in March on felony charges including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at a non-residence, disorderly conduct with a weapon, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a weapon during a drug offense and possession of marijuana for sale.
The inciting incident occurred on May 30, when police say an altercation took place in the lower parking lot of London Bridge Beach. That incident escalated until the involved parties reached the location’s upper parking lot, where Aguilar and associate Anthony E. Rodriguez, 22, of Havasu, were allegedly waiting in a nearby vehicle. Aguilar allegedly exited the vehicle’s passenger’s side and produced a weapon at the scene, which he fired several times. Police say that multiple vehicles were struck during the incident, before Aguilar returned to the vehicle and left the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Rodriguez was identified as the vehicle’s driver soon afterward, but police say Rodriguez was uncooperative when questioned by investigators. Rodriguez was charged with one felony count of hindering prosecution in the case, and later accepted a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. Rodriguez was ultimately sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
Aguilar’s whereabouts remained unknown, however, until his arrest during a traffic stop near the California border on Sept. 8.
But according to Kingman attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Ashley & McPhillips Law Office, Aguilar may also be a witness and central figure in the looming trial of Havasu murder suspect Carter Beckwith.
Beckwith, 19, was arrested last July in the shooting death of 19-year-old Daemon Petetan at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. According to statements by Ashley, Beckwith was confronted at that party by Petetan, who was accompanied by Aguilar. Beckwith initially told investigators that Petetan was armed with a handgun at the scene, and that Beckwith had shot the victim in self defense.
No such weapon was ever found, according to investigators, and no witnesses have since reported that Petetan possessed such a weapon at the time of his death. According to Ashley, Aguilar may have hidden the weapon prior to the arrival of first responders.
According to Ashley, social media images were uploaded to SnapChat after the offense, featuring Aguilar holding a gun. Beckwith has since identified that weapon as the one used by Petetan on the morning of his death.
Aguilar is scheduled to stand trial in his own case on March 7. As of Thursday, Aguilar remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $35,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.