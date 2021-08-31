Two of three suspects in the shooting death of a Lake Havasu City resident are expected to see trial next year. But no trial date has been set for the man who police say actually pulled the trigger.
Ramon Canas, 44, is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 7 on charges of premeditated first-degree murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 37-year-old Stacy Hakes, which took place early Easter morning. Codefendant Adeline Rea, 31, is also scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder on Jan. 24.
Brian Robinson, 36 - Known to his acquaintances as “Tree” - is still awaiting a trial date in Mohave Superior Court.
According to police, Hakes was acquainted with the three co-defendants prior to his death, and may have been seen at a local restaurant with them prior to the shooting. According to later statements by police, Hakes and Robinson engaged in a confrontation at the business, where Robinson was allegedly heard shouting that he intended to kill Hakes.
Canas furnished the murder weapon to Robinson, police said, and Rea is believed to have transported Robinson to the scene of the shooting - Rea’s Sunfield Drive residence. Robinson allegedly shot Hakes in the driveway of the location.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives’ investigation in the case lasted about 10 days. On April 12, investigators served a search warrant at a home on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place, where Rea and Canas were taken into custody. Police agencies throughout Arizona actively sought Robinson, who appeared to have disappeared after the alleged murder. Robinson surrendered himself to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s custody on April 14.
Robinson and the victim were both inmates at Arizona State Prison in Tucson, and were both released from custody in 2020. While in the state’s custody, both men were held in the same housing unit. They both worked under the Hometown Hero Project, a national nonprofit organization that aids in disaster relief, homelessness and drug abuse treatment efforts.
All three defendants remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Tuesday, on $1 million bond each.
