A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear at two criminal trials this October after an alleged spree of arsons that occurred throughout the city in February.
Jeremy J. Chelgren, 48, remains in Mohave County Jail on $35,000 bond as he awaits trial on nine counts of arson, including arson of an occupied structure. Chelgren is also scheduled to stand trial on charges of resisting arrest and criminal trespassing in a separate case.
Chelgren’s arson trial is scheduled to take place Oct. 25, while his trial for alleged trespassing and resisting arrest will take place on Oct. 18, according to court records.
Both criminal cases began on Feb. 8, when Chelgren allegedly set fire to multiple county-owned vehicles at the Lake Havasu Consolidated Courthouse. After officers arrived, additional fires were reported throughout Havasu, for which investigators believe Chelgren was ultimately responsible.
Police say a sedan allegedly recognized as belonging to Chelgren was seen at the scene of the first fire. Officers searched for Chelgren throughout Feb. 8, and learned that he may have claimed responsibility for the fires in a message to his ex-girlfriend.
Investigators say Chelgren asked his ex-girlfriend to meet him at a Cherry Tree Boulevard location that afternoon. She agreed, according to police, but Lake Havasu City Police officers went to the location instead.
Police say that Chelgren fled from officers when confronted at the location, which was also the scene of one of the alleged arsons. Chelgren was taken into custody when police chased his vehicle to a dead end.
At the time of Chelgren’s arrest, he was expected to serve a 10 day jail sentence after pleading guilty on Feb. 1 to previous charges of disorderly conduct. In that case, Chelgren was ordered to pay a $600 fine and to attend anger management classes.
