The trials of two men accused of child sex offenses were double-booked until this week in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho. Now, a man accused of impregnating a 14-year-old victim will stand trial next month, as the second defendant - a former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy - awaits trial of his own in February.
Andrew J. Sundberg, 23, appeared at an Oct. 20 court hearing, prior to his Nov. 14 trial date. It was there that the double-booking was discovered, and Sundberg’s trial date was continued to Feb. 27. According to court records, all parties involved in the case would have been ready to proceed to trial, if the conflict had not taken place.
Sundberg previously served a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy for less than 20 months before his arrest last August, and served as a corrections officer at Mohave County Jail from 2018 through 2020.
The charge against Sundberg stems from accusations that he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl at a house party last June. According to Kingman Police investigators, Sundberg admitted to the offense when questioned by detectives about the incident. Police say Sundberg knew the victim through mutual friends, and both Sundberg and the victim may have been intoxicated when the incident took place.
As Sundberg awaits trial in February, Camacho is now scheduled on Nov. 14 to hear the case of 63-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Terry Fichtelman.
Fichtelman was charged in June after Mohave County investigators allegedly learned that a paternity test showed him to be the father of a 14-year-old victim’s newborn child. According to investigators, the offense occurred between October 2017 and January 2018, when the victim and her mother both lived in the same housing lot as Fichtelman, on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road.
Prosecutors say the offense would not be Fichtelman’s first. In 1990, Fichtelman was previously arrested after California investigators learned that he engaged in a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old child. According to court records, that relationship resulted in pregnancy by the victim, who was ordered by the state of California to abort that pregnancy after the father’s identity was discovered.
The victim in that case, who will not be identified by Today’s News-Herald, is expected to testify next month in Fichtelman’s case.
In an April hearing, Camacho ruled that Mohave County prosecutors may use information from Fichtelman’s 1990 case at Fichtelman’s trial next month - with the exclusion of any mention of the victim’s pregnancy or state-ordered abortion.
On Oct. 20, Kingman-based attorney Gregory McPhillips submitted a list of possible offenses to be used in Fichtelman’s defense. Those defenses are expected to include a possible insufficiency of Fichtelman’s prior case to justify a criminal conviction, questions about the age of the victim at the time of the alleged offense, and questions as to whether a jury would have jurisdiction over Fichtelman’s case.
