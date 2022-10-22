Andrew Sundberg

Andrew Sundberg

The trials of two men accused of child sex offenses were double-booked until this week in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho. Now, a man accused of impregnating a 14-year-old victim will stand trial next month, as the second defendant - a former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy - awaits trial of his own in February.

Andrew J. Sundberg, 23, appeared at an Oct. 20 court hearing, prior to his Nov. 14 trial date. It was there that the double-booking was discovered, and Sundberg’s trial date was continued to Feb. 27. According to court records, all parties involved in the case would have been ready to proceed to trial, if the conflict had not taken place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.