The former director of the Lake Havasu History Museum will stand trial in San Diego this September, after a continuance in the case was announced on Friday.
Hannah Rangel, 44, has awaited trial for 18 months in San Diego District Court after she was charged with felony counts including grand theft and identity theft. Her trial was set to begin Monday, but has now been delayed until Sept. 18, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.
The charges stem from Rangel’s term as director of the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum in 2019. According to San Diego prosecutors, Rangel is believed to have issued almost $20,000 in fraudulent checks and credit card purchases in the Chinese Historical Museum’s name between April and May of that year.
Rangel was hired as director of the Lake Havasu History Museum during the summer of 2020, where served for more than a year. In September 2021, San Diego authorities issued a warrant for Rangel’s arrest on six counts of identity theft and one count of grand theft. Lake Havasu City Police officers executed that warrant during a traffic stop two months later.
Prior to Rangel’s Sept. 18 trial, her next scheduled court appearance will take place at a July 25 felony readiness conference in San Diego District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.