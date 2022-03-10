Trial has been postponed a second time for a Lake Havasu City man charged with six counts of sexual assault against a minor.
Allen J. Munoz, 32, was scheduled to stand trial in the case March 29, but court records show that the trial has been continued to June 7 due to a scheduling conflict with another case.
Munoz was arrested last April, after the alleged victim in the case reported the crime to Lake Havasu City Police investigators. According to Mohave County prosecutors, the victim reported separate incidents of non-consentual sex with Munoz, which toook place Dec. 3, 2020 through Jan. 23, 2021.
The offenses reportedly took place at locations on Smoketree Avenue and Magnola Drive, in a vehicle Munoz allegedly borrowed from his mother.
Munoz was arraigned in the case last March, and was released from custody that month after his bond was reduced from its initial $50,000 to $35,000.
A previous trial date had been scheduled to Jan. 11, before it was rescheduled to this month.
