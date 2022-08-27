The former director of Havasu’s Interagency Council is awaiting trial in U.S. District Court on charges including 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Eileen Willett last week allowed a continuance in the case of 67-year-old Glenn Michael Eigenbrodt, who was scheduled to stand trial Sept. 6. According to an Aug. 16 court filing the continuance was granted as Eigenbrodt prepares his defense in the case, and a new trial date has been set for Jan. 3, in Phoenix.
As of Friday, Eigenbrodt remained free from federal custody on his own recognizance. As conditions of Eigenbrodt’s release from custody, he is prohibited from opening any financial accounts, or making any financial transactions of more than $2,500 without approval from the court. Eigenbrodt must also inform any current or future employers of the financial nature of the charges against him.
The Arizona District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed charges against Eigenbrodt on July 12. Accusations by federal prosecutors included the possible misappropriation of revenue in the sale of a home on 575 Player Lane in 2017. Prosecutors also say that Eigenbrodt misappropriated financial deductions for Interagency Council employees’ medical and retirement benefits, prompting multiple complaints by said employees.
Federal prosecutors say Eigenbrodt used employee benefit funds to settle personal claims against himself, to pay for legal fees, and to pay restaurant fees or make payments to himself.
The charges describe acts of alleged theft from employee benefits that spanned from August 2017 to April, 2018.
Eigenbrodt resigned as the Interagency Council’s director in May of 2018, after the organization announced that it had experienced a monthly $30,000 deficit that year. According to reporting by Today’s News-Herald one month later, Interagency Council officials cited a possible mismanagement of finances, loss of grant funding and community donations in a decision to close the organization’s headquarters on Mesquite avenue that June.
Prior to Interagency Council’s closure, the organization had operated for 30 years in Lake Havasu City. The organization was tasked with connecting clients with social services, transportation, emergency shelter services, and providing its own food bank for underprivileged residents.
