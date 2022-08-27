The former director of Havasu’s Interagency Council is awaiting trial in U.S. District Court on charges including 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Eileen Willett last week allowed a continuance in the case of 67-year-old Glenn Michael Eigenbrodt, who was scheduled to stand trial Sept. 6. According to an Aug. 16 court filing the continuance was granted as Eigenbrodt prepares his defense in the case, and a new trial date has been set for Jan. 3, in Phoenix.

