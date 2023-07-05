Edward Serrato

Edward Serrato

Trial opened Wednesday in a Kingman homicide dating back to Christmas day, 2007. Former Kingman resident Edward Serrato, 53, faces burglary, theft, arson and murder charges for the death of Anna Hammonds, 80.

Deputy Mohave County attorney Jacob Cote told the Mohave County Superior Court jury that Serrato was living with his sister and her daughter across the street when Hammonds, a widow, was killed in her home at 4295 N. Irving Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.