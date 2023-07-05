Trial opened Wednesday in a Kingman homicide dating back to Christmas day, 2007. Former Kingman resident Edward Serrato, 53, faces burglary, theft, arson and murder charges for the death of Anna Hammonds, 80.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Jacob Cote told the Mohave County Superior Court jury that Serrato was living with his sister and her daughter across the street when Hammonds, a widow, was killed in her home at 4295 N. Irving Street.
``He brutally killed her and her dog before he took some of her property including the vehicle,” Cote said. He urged jurors to pay close attention as witnesses will piece together the case and provide perspective that led to the defendant.
Defense attorney Randall Craig said there’s no evidence that places Serrato in the victim’s home and that none of Hammond’s blood could be traced to his client’s person or property, despite the presence of a “lot of blood” at the crime scene. Craig said police under pressure to solve the case jumped at the opportunity when the defendant was implicated by his niece, whom he described as a drug addict who resented her uncle.
``They moulded the evidence to fit the suspect,” Craig said. ``You are going to see that Mr. Serrato didn’t murder Anna Hammonds.”
The trial before Judge Billy Sipe at the Law and Justice Center is expected to extend into next week.
