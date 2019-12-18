After a last-minute delay earlier this month, the trial of a former Lake Havasu City boat consignor is scheduled to begin anew this February.
Tim McDonald, the former owner of Havasu’s Offshore Custom Marine, was arrested in 2018 after accusations that he defrauded more than 20 of his customers in an operation that investors have described as similar to a Ponzi scheme. Jury selection began for his trial Dec. 3, before an emergency continuance was requested by McDonald’s attorney, Mark Mendoza.
According to Mohave County Superior Court records, that continuance cost the county almost $6,600 in jurors’ fees. Now, Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe has set a final trial date for Feb. 24. According to statements earlier this month by Mohave County Deputy Attorney James Schoppman, McDonald’s new trial date will not be continued again.
McDonald has been accused of failing to render payment after the sale of his clients’ watercraft by consignment, and creating unreasonable delays while doing so. According to court records, he was the subject of at least six civil complaints filed from 2013 to 2017, and 20 of his clients were still awaiting money owed to them by McDonald when Offshore Custom Marine abruptly closed, and McDonald seemingly disappeared.
McDonald was found last year by two of his alleged victims, who allegedly saw a photograph of him online. The alleged victims contacted law enforcement, who tracked McDonald to a houseboat docked in Newport Beach, California. McDonald was arrested last May, and extradited to Mohave County to stand trial.
Since his extradition, McDonald has remained free from custody on $20,000 bond.
McDonald is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Feb. 3, for a final case management conference.
