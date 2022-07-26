A former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy could have to wait a little longer for his day in court on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.
Andrew J. Sundberg, 23, was initially scheduled to stand trial Aug. 22. According to defense attorney Virginia Crews, of Kingman-based Hamp Law Offices, Sundberg’s attorney will be outside of Arizona on that date. She has asked that Sundberg’s trial date be rescheduled for the week of Oct. 10.
Sundberg previously served as a detention officer at Mohave County Jail starting in January 2018, before his promotion to deputy sheriff in January 2020.
The defendant came under investigation last year after Kingman Police detectives received reports that he may have inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl at a house party that June. According to investigators, the victim was associated with Sundberg through mutual friends, and both Sundberg and the victim may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Sundberg was arrested Aug. 31, and according to detectives, he allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident under questioning.
As of Tuesday, no ruling had been issued in Mohave Superior Court as to Crews’ requested continuance in the case. Sundberg remained free from custody on his own recognizance as of this week.
