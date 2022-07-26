andrew sundberg

Andrew J. Sundberg, 22

 Courtesy of Kingman Police Department

A former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy could have to wait a little longer for his day in court on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.

Andrew J. Sundberg, 23, was initially scheduled to stand trial Aug. 22. According to defense attorney Virginia Crews, of Kingman-based Hamp Law Offices, Sundberg’s attorney will be outside of Arizona on that date. She has asked that Sundberg’s trial date be rescheduled for the week of Oct. 10.

