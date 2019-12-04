The trial of a former Lake Havasu City boat consignor has been delayed this week, creating a hurdle to be crossed by witnesses and alleged victims in his case.
Because those victims reside in locations throughout the U.S., some have had difficulty arranging travel to testify against former Offshore Custom Marine owner Tim McDonald. The defendant has awaited trial since 2018, following his arrest on charges of more than 20 counts of felony theft and one count of fraud. Prosecutors say McDonald’s alleged victims reside in locations throughout the U.S., and arranging a time for all of them to meet and testify in one place has been a strain on both the alleged victims and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
Eight counts of theft have already been dismissed by prosecutors in the case, due to an inability by witnesses and alleged victims to provide testimony against McDonald, prosecutors say.
According to Mohave County Deputy Attorney James Schoppman, an emergency in the family of defense attorney Mark Mendoza, of Tucson-based Mayes Telles law firm, was cited as the reason for an emergency continuance in the case against McDonald, which was scheduled to begin this week. That motion was approved in a case hearing Wednesday morning.
In a response to Mendoza’s emergency motion, Schoppman said the situation was made even more untenable by McDonald’s conspicuous absence from the courtroom on Tuesday.
“The state is in an impossible position regarding victims in transit from all over the country,” Schoppman wrote.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe vacated McDonald’s trial this week, and Schoppman says a status hearing in the case will be held Dec. 16 to set a new trial date.
“The judge will pick a date for the trial, which won’t be continued further for any reason,” Schoppman said after Wednesday’s hearing. “One of the victims flew in from Oklahoma to be at the trial today … other witnesses and victims are stuck between here and wherever they’re coming from, wondering if they should continue or go home.”
McDonald has been the subject of at least six civil complaints filed from 2013 to 2017, in which he has been accused of failing to render payment after the sale of his clients’ watercraft by consignment, or creating unreasonable delays in doing so. Twenty of his clients were allegedly still awaiting the money owed them by McDonald when he closed his business and left Havasu.
He was arrested in 2018, when authorities allegedly found McDonald living on a houseboat in Newport Beach. He was extradited to Mohave County that year, and has remained free from custody on $20,000 bond.
